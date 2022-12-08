Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have taken aim at Britain's media and promised to recall their experiences of their bitter split from the British royal family, in their highly anticipated Netflix documentary series.

The project, "Harry & Meghan," was released on Thursday after months of speculation that the couple would star in a tell-all series.

Sign up for CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what's happening behind palace walls.

Tags