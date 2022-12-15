The final installments of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's controversial Netflix documentary have been released, detailing their bitter split from the rest of the royal family.

The fourth, fifth and sixth episodes of "Harry & Meghan" cover the pair's challenges since their 2018 wedding, which culminated in their decision to quit as working members of the family.

