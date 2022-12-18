Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddle up for another 'Yellowstone' prequel in '1923'

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923."

 James Minchin/Paramount+

The growing "Yellowstone" universe has developed a pretty clear formula, which starts with an older movie star espousing square-jawed western values, surrounding them with a younger cast and the trappings of a soap opera. With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddling up "1923" takes the star quality to the next level, putting a shiny bow on a pretty basic package.

Prolific writer-producer Taylor Sheridan opens the Paramount+ series with a literal bang, framing this chapter of the Dutton family saga -- joining the even-earlier prequel "1883" -- with ominous narration that says, "Violence has always haunted this family. ... And where it doesn't follow, we hunt it down. We seek it."