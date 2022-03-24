During Black History Month, students in Adam Gillis’ U.S. History class had a great opportunity to explore one of the most notable, colorful and exciting periods of this or any other time.
Gillis, who teaches at Parkview High School, developed a lesson plan focused on the Harlem Renaissance and its impact on the country’s culture. Gillis, also a Parkview alum, set up three stations in his classroom, with one devoted to jazz, one focused on visual art and a third highlighting literature.
“We’ve come to a point in the United States where most teenagers are aware of Black History Month, but I wanted to do something meaningful and exciting for kids so they embrace it a little bit more instead (of traditional methods),” said Gillis. “I’m teaching U.S. history and this aligns with standards we’re supposed to be teaching. So I thought about branching out with jazz music and how it originated and is engrained as a part of culture in America.”
In the jazz section, students learned about the musical contributions of such icons as Louis Armstrong and Dizzy Gillespie while listening to their music and observing (and even trying out) some of the popular dances at the time. Gillis also used an overhead projector to show performance videos from the Cotton Club, considered the hottest spot of the Harlem Renaissance.
The literature section keyed in on numerous authors, including Langston Hughes and Jean Toomer and the visual part section featured the likes of Jacob Lawrence, Augusta Savage and Aaron Douglas.
“I wanted to give my classroom an ambience as if it was a gallery,” said Gillis, who added that his students really enjoyed the step back into history.
Gillis said that he often throws in a little extra to his lesson plans so students are aware of the context in which historic events occurred and that they take time to look behind the headlines.
“In every unit, I try to give a little bit more to grasp to try to get them interested,” he said. “I know they’ve heard the stories, but they don’t always know the little stories behind the big stories. We try to do something different things in our units and just giving the tip of the iceberg is all we can do sometimes, but if it encourages somebody to find out more, that’s fantastic.
“I’m always thinking, ‘What can I do to make this interesting? I want my kids to be involved and to want to learn about things so I used that perspective – how can I make this more alive to my students?”
Besides displaying specific achievements fundamental to Black History Month, Gillis – who said he’s got about 25 students in each class – said he developed the Harlem Renaissance lesson plan to encourage students to get comfortable again with “active learning.”
“With COVID, I’ve got kids who haven’t been in classrooms in a year and a half before this year,” he said. “We’re slowly embracing active learning again, where we can get up, we can move around and discuss things…We’re slowly but surely getting back into that model of learning where we can actually do things like this and get back to where things were before COVID.”
Not surprisingly, the students enjoyed the section on jazz the most.
“They got into that,” said Gillis, noting that he’s recently taught sections on the Pacific Theater and propaganda during World War II. “They liked hearing some of the artists’ music. I had a section about dances, like the Charleston. I think they enjoyed that.”
When asked what changes he hopes to make in the presentation for next year’s Black History Month observance, Gillis said, “We have some different rooms we can access and I’d like to get a little larger setting and move my classroom to a bigger room. And I think time will help. Kids haven’t had the opportunity for active learning like what we’re trying to bring back to teaching right now. I’ll probably tweak things a little bit and change some of the quotes and make it as real as possible to them.”
