 Photo: Stone Mountain Park

Stone Mountain Park is hosting its first Lunar New Year Festival and park officials it will be the largest one in North America.

Taking place Jan. 20-22 and 27-29, the celebration will feature cultural craft activities, storytelling, puppetry, dance and drum exhibitions, parades, a new Drone Show and a new Light Show along with other cultural elements.