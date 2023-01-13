Stone Mountain Park is hosting its first Lunar New Year Festival and park officials it will be the largest one in North America.
Taking place Jan. 20-22 and 27-29, the celebration will feature cultural craft activities, storytelling, puppetry, dance and drum exhibitions, parades, a new Drone Show and a new Light Show along with other cultural elements.
It will be held in the Crossroads area of the park, and officials say visitors will experience the largest Lunar New Year Spectacular in North America through dance, music, educational craft activations, dragon and lion dance teams, martial arts demonstrations, signature foods, hundreds of red and gold lanterns, and much more.
“The event showcases cultural and educational activities for families to experience together,” park officials said.
Visitors can:
♦ Learn calligraphy
♦ Witness yo-yo demonstrations, knot tying, and more from certified instructors from the Chinese Cultural School of Atlanta
♦ Pose for pictures with ambassadors dressed in cultural dress and stationary backdrops throughout the event
♦ Visit the Lighted Reflection Walk-Way to offer well wishes and prayers for a prosperous new year.
Each evening visitors can witness a festive Drone Show featuring more than 200 color-changing drones creating amazing aerial formations synced to music before watching the massive Lunar New Year Light Show projecting images on the mountain along with immersive lights and special effects. All of that is followed by a fireworks finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.