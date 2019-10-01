Hannah Brown and her 'Dancing with the Stars' partner address romance rumors

The chemistry between "The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown and her dance partner Alan Bersten has people wondering.
The pair have been burning up the dance floor on this season's "Dancing with the Stars," which has had some viewers wondering if that heat is carrying over off-camera.
Brown hasn't been the luckiest in love.
At the end of the past season of "The Bachelorette," the Alabama native split with winner Jed Wyatt over his having a girlfriend back home.
Brown was hanging out with runner-up Tyler Cameron, but he started spending lots of time with fellow model Gigi Hadid.
So people were thrilled with the possibility that she and Bersten might have made a love connection.
Bersten did a Q&A recently on his official Instagram account while having dinner with Brown.
One person asked if the pair were "a thing."
"Yeah, we're a thing," Brown joked. "Team Alabama Hannah!"
Were they just being coy or are they honestly only friends?
Stay tuned.