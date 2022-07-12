In case her meaning were to be misconstrued, her caption reads "Coffee in Nova Scotia with appropriately sloganed coffee cup ..."
As laws regulating female bodies have proliferated over the last few years, Atwood has become an unanticipated pop prophet of sorts. Her 1985 novel tells of Gilead, a fascist theocratic America in which women are used as breeding sows for upper class families. A Hulu adaptation that first aired in 2017 brought the bleak story even further into the cultural conversation.
People dressed in the iconic red robes and white bonnets from the story have been a staple at public demonstration from women's marches during Donald Trump's presidency to recent abortion rights protests after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Atwood admits she didn't imagine her work of fiction would ever be so closely compared to reality.
However, the subjugation and sexual coercion of women have always been a deeply engrained truth in American history. There was nothing fictional about the experiences of Black women under chattel slavery, nor is there anything fictional about the experience of women in poverty, immigrants, Indigenous people, LGBTQ people, children and others who are disproportionately at risk for sexual exploitation and abuse.
Atwood has been a vocal supporter of reproductive rights. After her Instagram post, she clarified her position even further on Twitter: "When HandmaidsTale came out in 85, there was disbelief. I thought a religious-right takeover was possible in the US, and was Crazy Margaret. Premature, but unfortunately too close. That doesn't make me happy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.