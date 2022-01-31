Halsey announces world tour taking place at only outdoor venues By Chloe Melas, CNN Jan 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Halsey is going back on tour.The singer is launching a North American tour later this year, her first since her "Manic" world tour abruptly ended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Halsey posted about the news on her Instagram page on Monday, writing "It's been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all." The tour titled, "Love and Power" will kick off May 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The performances will all take place at outdoor venues.Halsey will make her way to cities like Tampa, Detroit, New York, Portland, Dallas and Atlanta before wrapping things up on July 9 in Irvine, California. Other acts on the tour include Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress, The Marias and Abby Roberts and Wolf Alice.Tickets go on sale Tuesday for those who had previously bought tickets to her Manic tour, with tickets for the general public going on sale on Feb. 4.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Concerts And Musical Performances Halsey Music Music And Dance Tour Ticket Show Botany Commerce Maria Act Pinkpantheress Beabadoobee Singer 