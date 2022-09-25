There’s plenty to do this fall in Gwinnett’s cities, including the return of the Harvest Festival in Lawrenceville.
The city held the Harvest Festival for the first time last year, and the event is back this year, taking place on Nov. 12. It’s one of several events hosted by Lawrenceville in the coming months, kicked off by the annual Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 1.
Those who enjoy beer — or just a good time — can partake in a a very authentic Oktoberfest experience on Lawrenceville’s Historic Downtown Square, complete with live music, cold beers, authentic food, kid-friendly activities and live entertainment.
Lawrenceville will also hold Cultra: Festiva Latina on Oct. 14 and celebrate Halloween with Boo Fest on Oct. 28.
Here are some highlights of other events being hosted by local cities this fall:
Braselton
Braselton will host a Medieval Faire Oct. 8-9 on the Town Green. The one-of-a-kind entertaining, educational and engaging event will include living history demonstrations from History Now and hands-on activities.
It will include examples of daily life, cooking, music, the arms, armor and martial culture from the 11th Century Battle of Hastings to the start of The Tudors’ Reign in the 15th Century.
Buford
Local fans will get the chance to see Jake Owen live on Oct. 1 when the country music star performs at the City of Buford’s annual Fall Concert on the Lawn.
Owens brings is “Up There, Down Here” tour to Buford for a free concert on the lawn at the Buford Community Center.
Duluth
Duluth is also ready to get folks in the mood for Halloween. The city will host a showing of the the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 22 and will host its annual trick-or-treating and entertainment extravaganza known as Howl On The Green the following week, on Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The city will celebrate Oktoberfest with Duluth On Tap on Oct. 1 from noon to 5 p.m.
Grayson
Grayson will host Moonshiner’s Music Fest from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 1 and have a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lilburn
The annual Lilburn Daze returns on Oct. 8 to get folks in the fall spirit and the Monsters on Main celebration on Oct. 29 will provide trick-or-treating at the businesses along Main Street down to Lilburn City Park, where there will be treats, kids activities and a Halloween movie for families to enjoy.
Norcross
Norcross hosts its Art Splash Festival on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the historic downtown area.
Eighty artists from across the country will show off their talents with folk art, ceramics, paintings, photography, mixed media, fiber art, metalwork, and plenty of jewelry.
There will be an interactive Kidz Zone, now in the Crossing Steakhouse parking lot on S Peachtree St., with face painting, sand art and inflatable rides. And there will be lots of festival food and drink.
Peachtree Corners
Peachtree Corners will celebrate 10 years of its Night Music series with a free concert on Oct. 8 featuring the music of Marcy Playground, known for its hit single “Sex and Candy.”
The concert starts at 7 p.m. on the Town Green.
Snellville
The Snellville Fall Festival is city’s biggest event this fall. It will be held on Oct. 22 and will include a wide variety of craft vendors who will line Oak Road in front of City Hall. There will be plenty of food options as well.
Sugar Hill
The City of Sugar Hill welcomes its 8th Annual Sugar Rush Festival on October 15-16. The festival is an outdoor event located in downtown Sugar Hill featuring visual and performing arts, food, music, history, and family fun.
On Saturday, festivities run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and there is a free, general admission concert at The Bowl beginning at 3 p.m. On Sunday, the festival runs from noon to 6 p.m.
Suwanee
The city of Suwanee will host Dinner and a Boo-vie at Town Center Park. The city will host trick-or-treating at local business from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
That will be followed by a Halloween double feature, with “Hocus Pocus” showing at 6:30 p.m. followed by “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” at 8:15 p.m.
