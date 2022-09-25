There’s plenty to do this fall in Gwinnett’s cities, including the return of the Harvest Festival in Lawrenceville.

The city held the Harvest Festival for the first time last year, and the event is back this year, taking place on Nov. 12. It’s one of several events hosted by Lawrenceville in the coming months, kicked off by the annual Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 1.

