Forty-four years, 13 movies and innumerable corpses later, it sounds naïve to think "Halloween Ends" will really mark the end of anything, but like the holiday for which it's named, it's fun to pretend. The producers do seek to bring finality to this latest trilogy featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, although that turns out to be the only original idea they conjure in an odd, tedious film.

Indeed, movie No. 13 turns out to be not so lucky, creatively speaking, as director/co-writer David Gordon Green takes his third consecutive turn in that chair. Part of that has to do with an attempt to connect this slasher franchise to deeper contemplation about the nature of evil, which merely yields laughably awkward moments in the wrong places.