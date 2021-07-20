Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy speculation

When Justin Bieber posted a photo of him and his wife captioned "Mom and Dad" his followers were like "baby, baby, baby, oh."
But wait a minute before you start picking baby names.
His wife, Hailey Bieber, was not having it and was quick to shut down any pregnancy speculation.
"I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted," she wrote in the comments along with a laughing emoji.
To underscore that the black and white photo of the Biebers that the singer posted showed Mrs. Bieber in a belly baring outfit with a very flat stomach.
The couple got engaged in summer 2018 and privately married at a New York City courthouse months later.
They later married in a ceremony attended by friends and family at luxury resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, in September 2019.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.