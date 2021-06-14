Georgia United Credit Union Foundation, in partnership with Georgia United Credit Union, recently announced eight grant recipients of the 2021 Georgia United Foundation School Crashers program.
School Crashers is the Foundation’s largest community service program that offers schools across the state an opportunity to apply for a school facility makeover. The program strengthens communities by supporting local school systems with the end goal of improving the learning environment for the students, faculty and staff.
Mountain View High will be the first high school awarded a School Crashers grant for a sensory room project. A traditional classroom can be overstimulating for some students with exceptionalities. The School Crashers grant and a generous carpeting grant from Mohawk Carpet will transform an old classroom space into a sensory room, creating a better environment for students with autism and intellectual disabilities.
The School Crashers nomination period opened in March to all accredited K-12 schools in Georgia. Interested schools were asked to include a photograph along with a 250-word essay describing why their school should receive a makeover. Nominations were received from 36 school systems and after a rigorous judging process, eight schools have been slated to receive school improvements over the summer.
“We are looking forward to serving our communities and strengthening our school systems through the eighth annual School Crashers program,” said Debbie Smith, president and CEO of Georgia United Credit Union. “The Georgia United Foundation, credit union team members, generous donors, community partners and volunteers make this a collaborative community service event, where we provide inspiring learning spaces for the students, faculty and staff.
"We want the students to have an increased pride in their school and be motivated to learn when they return in the fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.