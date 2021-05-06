The Lionheart Theatre Company continues to bring live and safe theatre to Gwinnett County this month with one of its patrons’ all-time favorite shows “Dearly Departed” — the romping, Southern comedy by David Bottrell and Jesse Jones.
The show runs May 7-23 at the Norcross theater. Shows are performed Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $18; $16 for seniors, students, military. Tickets are available at lionhearttheatre.org For information only, call 404-885-0425. To make reservations go to lionhearttheatrereservations@yahoo.com.
"Lionheart takes the safety of our patrons, performers, and staff seriously. Please see our detailed pandemic protocols at lionhearttheatre.org.," the theater said in a statement.
About the show:
In the Baptist backwoods of the Bible Belt, the beleaguered Turpin family proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious.
Despite their earnest efforts to pull themselves together for their father's funeral, the Turpin's other problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion: Firstborn Ray-Bud drinks himself silly as the funeral bills mount; Junior, the younger son, is juggling financial ruin, a pack of no-neck monster kids, and a wife who suspects him of infidelity in the family car; their spinster sister, Delightful, copes with death as she does life, by devouring junk food; and all the neighbors add more than two cents.
As the situation becomes fraught with mishap, Ray-Bud says to his long-suffering wife, "When I die, don't tell nobody. Just bury me in the backyard and tell everybody I left you."
Amidst the chaos, the Turpins turn for comfort to their friends and neighbors, an eccentric community of misfits who just manage to pull together and help each other through their hours of need, and finally, the funeral.
Said director Marla Krohn: "Tanya gave me two choices and I chose this one cause I had never seen it or read it. I was excited about putting a new look at this show. Lionheart was doing shows for their anniversary and this was in the lineup.
"Since this was scheduled to go up May of 2020 and the Pandemic hit I like to call this “Yearly Departed“ the cast had been holding on for a whole year and I only had to recast three people out of 13. That alone is an amazing thing.
People need to just laugh after the year we’ve all had. I hope I have used all the comedic timing I know to just make people just sit back and enjoy."
