Looking for a chance to launch a career in the digital entertainment, film and television industry?
Gwinnett Technical College can help.
Looking for a chance to launch a career in the digital entertainment, film and television industry?
Gwinnett Technical College can help.
The school is offering Georgia Film Academy courses starting this fall. GFA certification provides comprehensive knowledge of the film, television, digital entertainment and esports industries coupled with hands-on experience, school officials said.
Gwinnett Tech course offerings include an introductory class called GFA 1000/FILM 1100: Introduction to Film & Television Production.
“We have created a full ecosystem of entertainment arts workforce training in the state, making the film industry Georgia’s business,” said Jeffrey Stepakoff, executive director at GFA. “It’s exciting to walk the halls of our Trilith studio campus and see students from institutions across Georgia learning together in the same classes.
"We look forward to a new semester of these students pursuing their dreams as they work toward entering what is rapidly becoming a legacy industry for our great state.”
Since its founding in 2015, the Georgia Film Academy has fulfilled the educational and workforce needs for careers within Georgia’s growing film and creative industries bringing professional training to 29 institutions across the state. In partnering with the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia, GFA provides high schools, technical colleges and universities with film production, post-production and digital entertainment certification programs, allowing students the opportunity to gain real-life experience through internships working on the sets and in the offices of film and television productions and industry post-production facilities.
Over the last few years, Georgia has gained significant momentum as a leader in the film industry projecting to create nearly 40,000 jobs in an 18-month period with the average salary of $84,000 for Georgia film workers.
With more than 100 sound stages and the largest incentive program in the industry, Georgia has seen a 4,500% increase in economic development since 2007 and is experiencing its sixth straight year of growth.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific — results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.