Gwinnett Technical College is one of eight Georgia two-year colleges and 27 in the southeast and midwest that will utilize a partnership with a South Carolina military college to expand its business degree offerings.
Gwinnett Tech and The Citadel will make a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) degree available to students. Eligible students would be enrollees or graduates of Gwinnett Tech and finish with a degree from The Citadel's online and part-time business program.
Students pursuing associate in applied science (AAS) business degrees are automatically accepted into the Baker School of Business at The Citadel. In addition, those community and technical college graduates who are already holding an AAS in business can seamlessly transfer all of their credits to The Citadel.
“We are excited to support the advancement of business students at our partner community and technical colleges in six states through these agreements,” Jeremy Bennet, Ph.D., director of the degree completion program at The Citadel, said. “ Our program is designed to meet the needs of those students while allowing them to stay in their communities. Students in these two-year programs will have shown the dedication needed to complete their associate degrees. Now, they won’t have to sacrifice credits when transferring to The Citadel.”