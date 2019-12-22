The Gwinnett Stripers and the Atlanta Braves Foundation are now accepting applications for the 2020 Stripers Grant Program. The program will award a $2,500 grant to a different nonprofit organization each month during the Minor League Baseball regular season from May through August.
Each month will focus on a different category of nonprofit organizations, all fitting within the Atlanta Braves Foundation’s pillars of “Live, Learn, Play, and Serve.”
The four categories are:
♦ May: Military programs
♦ June: Health and wellness programs
July: Service-oriented programs♦
♦ August: Youth programs
Interested nonprofit organizations may apply online at GoStripers.com/grants through March 1. Organizations deemed qualified will be contacted by the Stripers to provide supporting documents by March 23.
Each month, one organization will be selected by the Stripers as the recipient of a $2,500 grant and will be recognized during a Stripers game at Coolray Field.
The Stripers have partnered with the Atlanta Braves Foundation to award grants to nonprofits since 2009, totaling $185,000 in donations over 11 seasons. After awarding $1,000 grants from 2009 to 2018, the Stripers increased the total to $2,500 in 2019, donating to four organizations: Operation Homefront, Good Samaritan Health Center of Gwinnett, Mending the Gap Inc., and Spectrum Autism Support Group.
“The Stripers Grant Program is central to our goal of making a lasting impact in Gwinnett County,” Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English said.
“We look forward to continued success in improving our community through support of local nonprofit organizations and their essential missions.”
For more information on the Grant Program and all other Stripers community initiatives, visit GoStripers.com/community.