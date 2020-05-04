Gwinnett County is slowly beginning to reopen areas of county parks that have been closed because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, starting with dog parks this week.
County officials announced dog park areas at county parks will reopen Tuesday. There are 11 county parks that include dog parks, officials said.
“We appreciate our residents’ patience as we prepare areas of the parks for reopening,” Gwinnett County Community Services Director Tina Fleming said. “We want to make sure that we’re reopening our facilities in a way that keeps everyone as safe as possible, and we need all of our visitors to help do that by following the posted guidelines and safety recommendations.”
The reopening of dog parks is the first step in a phased reopening of similarly closed areas of county parks.
The county parks that have dog park areas are Alexander Park, Graves Park, Harbins Park, J.B. Williams Park, Lenora Park, McDaniel Farm Park, Pinckneyville Park, Rabbit Hill Park, Rock Springs Park, Ronald Reagan Park and Settles Bridge Park.
There will be rules put in place to limit the chances of COVID-19 being spread in these areas, such as limiting the number of occupants at any given time in a dog park to 10 people and 10 dogs. Visitors will have to follow social distancing recommendations of staying at least 6 feet apart at all times, wear face masks as much as possible, practice coughing and sneezing etiquette and wash hands as much as possible.
Visitors cannot bring dog toys or balls and dogs must only drink out of a water bowl that their owner brings from home as well.
Anyone who has a sick dog is also asked to not visit a park.
County officials said water fountains at county parks will remain off for now, so visitors will have to bring their own bottled water to the parks to stay hydrated.
Gwinnett residents who have questions about the county's COVID-19 response, or would like additional information about facility closings and re-openings, can visit GwinnettCounty.com.
