An employee at the Mall of Georgia's Macy's store received life threatening injuries and is recovering in a hospital after they were stabbed during an attempted smash and grab incident that resulted in Gwinnett police shooting and injuring the suspect on Friday morning, according to police officials.

Police said the employee tried to stop the suspect, who was identified as Loganville resident Jose Reyes-Serrato, 27, as he smashed jewelry cases and tried to steal jewelry from the store. Reyes-Serrato then stabbed the employee and fled the store and got into a grey pick-up truck.

