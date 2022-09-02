Police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in an intersection near the Mall of Georgia. The person who was shot is a suspect in a smash and grab at the mall's Macy's store and has been accused of stabbing a Macy's employee, according to police.
An employee at the Mall of Georgia's Macy's store received life threatening injuries and is recovering in a hospital after they were stabbed during an attempted smash and grab incident that resulted in Gwinnett police shooting and injuring the suspect on Friday morning, according to police officials.
Police said the employee tried to stop the suspect, who was identified as Loganville resident Jose Reyes-Serrato, 27, as he smashed jewelry cases and tried to steal jewelry from the store. Reyes-Serrato then stabbed the employee and fled the store and got into a grey pick-up truck.
As Reyes-Serrato attempted to flee the mall, and took off on foot after police immobilized their vehicle. He was then shot by police in an intersection near the mall.
"Gwinnett Police officers encountered Reyes a short distance away in his vehicle as he was fleeing the scene," Sgt. J.R. Richter said. "One officer attempted to ram the vehicle to stop the suspect but he continued to try to flee.
"When Reyes got out and attempted to run on foot, one officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect at least once."
The suspect and the stabbing victim were taken to a hospital. Reyes-Serrato is in stable condition, but the victim has serious injuries.
"Our officers moved decisively to stop the suspect in that moment because this is a high traffic area and Reyes posed an immediate threat to the safety of the public," Richter said.
After the incident, Gwinnett County police closed access from Interstate 85 onto State Route 20 in the Mall of Georgia area while officers continued to investigate the stabbing and shooting incident.
The Interstate 85 northbound and southbound exits by the mall were closed Friday afternoon, limiting access to the area. Police are asking people to stay away from the mall, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta reported that an orange Ford Bronco was also reportedly being investigated in addition to the grey pickup truck.
The scene had been cleared, and traffic was beginning to return to normal by mid-afternoon, according to police.
