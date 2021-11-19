A 20-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested by Gwinnett County police on felony charges for causing multiple hit-and-run accidents on the same day, injuring two people.
Gwinnett police said Landon Jerome Alex was arrested during a single-vehicle accident. Following an investigation of several hit and runs, additional felony charges were obtained, Public Information Officer Hideshi Valle said.
Valle said it started on Nov. 8 just after 7:40 p.m. when Gwinnett police were called to a hit-and-run accident at Buttercup Trail. Valle said a 69-year-old female from Lawrenceville was hit by a car in her driveway as she was about to walk her dog.
The vehicle fled the scene after hitting the woman, who suffered multiple injuries to include a fractured femur bone, Valle said.
Then, just after 7:50 pm, Gwinnett police were dispatched to another hit and run on Oakland Pointe St., which Valle said is approximately six minutes from the first location. At that site, a car hit a 42-year-old man from Lawrenceville as he walked his dog in his driveway. The vehicle fled the scene after hitting the man, who suffered multiple injuries, including broken bones in his leg.
Shortly after 8:25 pm, Valles said Gwinnett police were called to yet another hit and run on N. Oak Drive, which Valle said is about a minute away from the second location. There, a 49-year-old man was side-swiped after attempting to reverse his car into his driveway. The vehicle hit the man's car and and then left the scene.
Then, around 8:35 pm, a 34-year-old man flagged down Gwinnett police officers on Club Lakes Parkway. The man said he was walking his dog when a man exited a vehicle and charged at him.
About 10 minutes later, shortly after 8:45 pm, Gwinnett police were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on Club Dr. and Shackelford Rd involving a silver Toyota Yaris, Valle said. The driver removed his pants after the single-car accident, Valle said, and fled the scene on foot.
The man was then located, arrested, and identified as Alex.
After being arrested following an investigation, Alex was identified as the driver of the previous accidents and citizens’ complaints. All incidents occurred within minutes of each other.
Alex is charged with Felony Aggravated Assault (5 counts), Felony Aggravated Battery (2 counts), Felony Hit and Run Serious Injury (2 counts), and Hit and Run (1 count).
At this time, investigators are exploring all motives. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information.
Anyone with information to share in the case, can contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Numbers are: 21-091268, 21-091282, 21-091285, 21-091286, and 21-091290
