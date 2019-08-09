While Gwinnett County children went back to school this past week, the county's Parks and Recreation Division has a message for families: Gwinnett's pools are still open.
The county issued a reminder Friday that seasonal pools located at the county's parks will remain open until Labor Day, albeit on certain schedules.
The seasonal leisure pools at Rhodes Jordan and Lenora Parks will be open on weekends through Sept. 2, for example. There will also be special hours at the county's year-round aquatic centers, although the hours will vary from one location to the next.
Even after Labor Day, county officials said the aquatic centers at Bogan and Bethesda parks will have special extended hours on days when school is not in session.
Officials said information on facility hours, rentals and safety can be found at www.gwinnettparks.com.
Visitors can purchase year-round, seasonal or 10-visit FUNCARDs at aquatic facilities, community centers and gyms. The cards can be used at county pools and aquatic centers.
Prices vary depending on the type of card purchased, how many people the card will cover and whether the user lives in Gwinnett County. A full list of FUNCARD prices can be found at bit.ly/2KHWMhU.