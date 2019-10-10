Gwinnett County residents can get an up-close look at a SWAT truck, a helicopter and a firetruck this weekend.
The county’s annual Public Safety Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Coolray Field, which is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville. The event will give residents an opportunity to meet and talk to police officers, firefighters and paramedics.
“The festival celebrates the partnership between public safety and the community — and serves as a fun way for citizens to interact with fire and police personnel in a non-emergency environment,” county officials said in an announcement about the event.
There are will public safety vehicles including a SWAT truck, fire department ladder truck, ambulance and a helicopter. Police and firefighters will also offer tips on crime prevention, personal safety, injury prevention and fire safety.