Locals who have long dreamed of taking a trip back in time to the prehistoric age will have the opportunity to do so on Saturday at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center as part of two dinosaur-centric events.
From 5 to 9 p.m., the Buford center will host a prehistoric extinction party, which will include a dino tram with life-size dinosaurs, a paleo playground with inflatables and games and food vendors.
In conjunction with the event, the center will also host a 3K Dino-Mite glow run/walk. The cost is $10 per runner or walker, and all proceeds benefit the Gwinnett Parks Foundation’s Health and Wellness Scholarship Fund.
The dinosaur events are being held as part of the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center’s traveling exhibit Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies, which is currently on view.
The hands-on exhibit features an array of real dinosaur eggs and nests collected from across the world, along with lifelike models of embryos and hatchlings.
The prehistoric extinction party is free and open to the public. Both events will be held at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center, located at 2020 Clean Water Drive in Buford.
For more information and to register for the Dino-Mite run, visit https://bit.ly/2NlBppF.