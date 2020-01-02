Coney Island — particularly its amusement park — has long been a famous part of New York City’s history, but Gwinnett residents don’t have to travel up north to see it in early 2020.
The Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center in Buford is hosting a traveling exhibit titled “Coney Island: Visions of an American Dreamland, 1861-2008” through March 16. The exhibit is a traveling adaptation of an exhibit by the same name at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford, Conn.
It highlights, in three parts, the rise and eventual decline of Coney Island over its long history.
“The exhibit ... brings to life the excitement of Coney Island, showing visitors how its magnetic world of attractions has become a touchstone for American mass culture and popular recreation,” officials at the Environmental and Heritage Center said in an announcement of the exhibit.
While the exhibit may not include a stroll along Coney Island’s boardwalk, or a ride on its infamous Cyclone roller coaster, it does offer a visual history of the resort and entertainment district in New York.
The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, organized the traveling exhibit in partnership with Mid-America Arts Alliance in Kansas City. Support for it came from the National Endowment for the Humanities’ NEH on the Road program.
“For more than 150 years, Coney Island, a strip of sand at the mouth of New York Harbor, has occupied a singular place in the American imagination,” the NEH said in its description of the exhibit at nehontheroad.org/exhibition/coney-island-visions-of-an-american-dreamland.
“From a beginning as a watering hole for the wealthy, through its transformation into an amusement and entertainment mecca for the masses, to its struggle for renewal in recent decades, an extraordinary array of artists have viewed Coney Island as a microcosm of the American experience. The exhibition brings to life the excitement of Coney Island, showing visitors how its magnetic world of attractions has become a touchstone for American mass culture and popular recreation.”
Former Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art Chief Curator and Krieble Curator of American Paintings and Sculpture Robin Jaffee Frank organized the traveling exhibit with grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Henry Luce Foundation and The Mr. and Mrs. Raymond J. Horowitz Foundation for the Arts Inc.
It was in turn adapted for NEH on the Road by the Mid-America Arts Alliance.
“The exhibition investigates the rise of American leisure and traces Coney Island’s influence on amusement parks and popular culture throughout the country,” officials at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center said in a statement. “Photographs, ephemera, film clips and hands-on interactives immerse visitors in the experience of Coney Island.”
The exhibit is free for visitors to the Environmental and Heritage Center to see. The center is located at 2020 Clean Water Drive in Buford.