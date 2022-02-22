William S. Cossen, who teaches at Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology, was recently honored as the 2022 Outstanding Teacher of American History.
Cossen was given the honor by Lawrenceville’s Philadelphia Winn Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. Chapters may nominate one teacher annually for the honor.
Cossen was honored at the chapter’s January meeting with a certificate and monetary award. He said the study and teaching of history is his primary calling and finds the experience of engaging students tremendously satisfying, DAR officials said.
The process for a chapter to nominate a teacher for this award begins with meeting DAR eligibility requirements, including an incisive knowledge of American history readily shared with students; fosters a spirit of patriotism and loyal support of our country and constitutional government; demonstrates the ability to relate history to modern life and events; has high academic standards, requiring excellence at all times from students; and be committed to students and enjoy good rapport with them."
DAR officials said Cossen embodies those requirements in his teaching practice. His principal, IV Bray, acknowledged that he met those requirements and others. His autobiographic essay and recommendations bore witness to his enthusiasm and ability to challenge and inspire students, along with high expectations and a supportive relationship with his students, DAR officials said.
Cossen once studied law, but his love of history caused him to overcome that choice, and he soon found himself teaching high school at GSMST, which is located in Lawrenceville.
He gives credit to both a former high school teacher for inspiring him as "the most significant influence on my decision to pursue a history degree" and a college professor who "shaped my understanding of history as an academic field." Another poignant credit was to his grandparents for taking him on childhood trips, a memorable one to Gettysburg.
"He uses student-centered teaching strategies, giving students the opportunity to examine primary source documents and court decisions. He challenges students to understand our country beyond civics, to see how our country works, where we got things right, and yes, where we need to improve," DAR officials said in a press release. "To appreciate what was done for us in previous generations. To use critical thinking and analysis to understand reasoning behind past decisions, how to affect the future in a positive way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.