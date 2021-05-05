Once again, schools in Gwinnett County are well represented among the nominees in the ArtsBridge Foundation’s 13th annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards. Nominations were announced in late April and a virtual awards ceremony is scheduled for May 20.
The Shuler Awards (named after Marietta-born actor Hensley Shuler, whose stage, film and television credits are extensive and impressive) honor the best of Georgia’s high school musical-theatre students and schools in 15 categories.
There are 11 different counties represented in the nominations, and this year Gwinnett County Public Schools has the most nominated schools with four, combining for 14 nominations — the most of any county. Duluth High School had seven nominations, which is tied for second with Glynn Academy, and is the most in school history. Greenbrier and Ringgold led the way with 11 nominations apiece.
Other Gwinnett County schools receiving nominations include Greater Atlanta Christian, Buford and Lanier.
Nominees (with honorable mentions) from Gwinnett County include:
Best Direction
• Brandy Carter, Duluth, “Sister Act, Jr.”
• Kaitlyn Thames, Greater Atlanta Christian, “Little Shop of Horrors” (Honorable Mention)
Music Direction
• Marcus Miller, Greater Atlanta Christian, “Little Shop of Horrors” (Honorable Mention)
• Ivy Overcash, Duluth, “Sister Act, Jr.” (Honorable Mention)
Choreography
• Isabelle Ponder, Duluth, Sister Act, Jr.” (Honorable Mention)
• Megan Lance, Lanier, “The Addams Family” (Honorable Mention)
Ensemble
• Duluth, “Sister Act, Jr.”
• Lanier, “The Addams Family”
• Buford, “Bright Star” (Honorable Mention)
Scenic Design
• Christian Aluia and Shannon Leahy, Lanier, “The Addams Family” (Honorable Mention)
Costumes
• Peyton Wilkes, Brianna Rischar, Abby Robertson and Kamari Robertson, Buford, “Bright Star”
• Isabelle Ponder, Duluth, “Sister Act, Jr.”
• Paulina Cortes, Lanier, “The Addams Family”
Best performance by a leading actress
• D’Quessani Lee, Duluth, “Sister Act, Jr.” (Honorable Mention)
Best performance by a leading actor
• Michael Gilliam, Greater Atlanta Christian, “Little Shop of Horrors”
• Brayden Talley, Lanier, “The Adams Family”
Best performance by a supporting actress
• Caylyn Kelly, Duluth, “Sister Act, Jr.”
• Keilah Murphy, Greater Atlanta Christian, “Little Shop of Horrors”
• Maria Eva Cline, Buford, “Bright Star” (Honorable Mention)
Best performance by a supporting actor
• Dylan Nebeth, Duluth, “Sister Act, Jr.” (Honorable Mention)
Best performance by a featured actress
• Isabelle Ponder, Duluth, “Sister Act, Jr.”
• Georgia Thomas, Greater Atlanta Christian, “Little Shop of Horrors” (Honorable Mention)
• James Scott, Lanier, “The Addams Family” (Honorable Mention)
Overall production
• Duluth, “Sister Act. Jr.”
• Greater Atlanta Christian, “Little Shop of Horrors” (Honorable Mention)
Show-must-go-on spotlight
• Duluth, “Sister Act, Jr.”
• Lanier, “The Addams Family”
In addition to Shuler Award nominees, eight students have been chosen to receive theatre- and performing-arts-related monetary or in-kind scholarships (ranging from $500 to $5,000) from the ArtsBridge Foundation. More than $13,000 will be awarded to the eight students.
It was announced that Marlena Collins, a senior at Duluth, has received the James Carlos Family Musical Theatre Performance Scholarship, valued at $5,000.
In the last 12 years, the Shuler Awards have engaged more than 60,000 students from 142 schools and 38 counties and school systems. The ArtsBridge Foundation provides quality arts education and community programs designed to engage, inspire and elevate the next generation of artists and art supporters. Arts education opportunities are provided for K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.
For more information, visit www.ArtsBridgeGa.org.
