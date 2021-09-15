Although she stepped away from the world of pageantry during her college years, a considerable portion of Tara Schiphof’s life has involved evening gowns, talent presentations and question-and-answer sessions in a competitive arena.
“My first pageant was when I was 2 years old,” said Schiphof, a North Carolina native now living in Duluth. “I don’t remember it, but my mother told me I pulled a fire alarm at that pageant. No, I did not win that one.”
But Schiphof, 23, has enjoyed her share of wins. In late August, she was crowned Miss Macon 2022 and will compete in the Miss Georgia 2022 competition next June in Columbus, with an eye on next year’s Miss America competition.
As Miss Macon 2022, Schiphof received a scholarship (valued at some $64,000) to attend Wesleyan College and more than $1,200 to pay down her existing student loans.
“Pageantry has not only given me friends that will last a lifetime but it has also given me the interview skills to get the job I have now, public speaking skills and also confidence in front of an audience and within myself,” said Schiphof, who works as a marketing specialist for Stanley Black & Decker. “And I’ve learned a lot about myself.”
A graduate of the North Carolina School of the Arts (with a degree in classical ballet) who also has a master’s degree in management from Wake Forest, Schiphof took a hiatus from pageants to make her collegiate studies her top priority, a decision she does not regret.
“I decided to take a break in college,” she said. “Once I got into my freshman year I really wanted to focus on school. I was studying in such a disciplined field that it required all my attention. I had rehearsals until 9:45 at night.
“I felt that for myself and for my future, (school) required my full attention. In the situation I was in, I did not feel that was going to be the best option for me…It's been five or six years. I was very happy to get back into it. I was surprised to see how far I’d come since the last time I competed. I had matured and my experiences had shaped me and how I could use those experiences to help promote my platform. It was amazing getting back into it.”
Schiphof said winning the Miss Macon tiara resonated with her for a number of reasons and she added that she’d “fallen in love with Macon.”
“I went to Macon because it’s one of the oldest preliminaries in the Miss Georgia organization,” she said. “I’m the 51st Miss Macon, and one Miss Macon – Neva Jane Langley – was a Miss America (in 1953). I really wanted to be part of that legacy and that history.”
In addition to the dance number she performed in the talent portion of the pageant, Schiphof presented her platform, which she calls #yesYOUcan, a reminder that personal goals can be reached with the right mindset and in spite of temporary setbacks.
“My platform is about focusing on the values of perseverance and how you can instill those values in yourself and develop healthy coping mechanisms so that our fear of failure doesn’t hold us back,” she said. “That really resonated with who I am.
“I’ve noticed in the workforce we see people that don’t get that next promotion or that next raise they quit on themselves. A lot of it has to do with our fear of failure and us trying to conform to society’s expectations and our fear that we can’t live up to that. I talk about turning failure into an opportunity for growth rather than something we should fear. It should be introduced to us at a young age.”
Schiphof said she’d be directing the planks of her platform toward middle school students and has a virtual blog where she talks about not allowing the fear of failure to hold people back. She added that her own experiences perfectly illustrated her platform.
“The first big pageant I competed in was Little Miss North Carolina,” she said. “I tried nine years before I won. But it goes to show that if you set your mind to something and believe in yourself, no matter what other people are saying to you, you can achieve it.
“I tried a lot of times and didn’t get it, but if I were to have given up on the eighth try, then I never would have experienced the beautiful year that I had and would have never understood how to really appreciate achievement.”
She had two “close but no cigar” pageants prior to the Macon competition but was determined to continue to vie for a chance to be Miss Georgia 2022 until she became successful.
“Before Miss Macon, I competed in Miss Cobb County, where I was second runner-up, and the next weekend I competed in Miss Atlanta and I was first runner-up,” she said. “There’s some tough competition out there, but the contestants are all so nice and you learn so much from each other. I’ve met so many incredible people who are now my friends.”
