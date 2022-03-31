Superintendent Calvin J. Watts announced Thursday a one-time salary supplement of $2,000 for all permanent full-time and part-time Gwinnett County Public Schools employees.
The district said the supplement will be paid in the April payroll.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced in March that a $2,000 bonus would be provided to specified groups of school staff as part of his mid-year budget amendment for the FY2022 state budget. Watts said that GCPS will extend the payment of $2,000 to all permanent full-time and part-time employees.
In total, almost 22,000 GCPS employees will receive the one-time salary supplement.
“I applaud the state’s recognition of the outstanding work that is taking place throughout our school district,” Watts said. “In particular, I am grateful for the state’s recognition of our teachers and the many other professionals who work, day in and day out, to support teaching and learning.
"Our district appreciates this gesture from the state and felt it appropriate to extend this ‘thank you’ to all of our employees for their hard work and dedication to each and every one of our students.”
District officials said that in Gwinnett, all benefit-eligible employees who are active as of March 16, 2022, will receive the one-time $2,000 payment in their paycheck at the end of April. Retirees who currently work part-time (.49) will receive $980.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.