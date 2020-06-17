The Gwinnett County Public Library is offering live virtual programs for the community out of the comfort of their own home.
The events are slated for July and August. They include:
• Marian Keyes, author of "Grown Ups," on July 3 at 7 p.m. Keyes is an Irish writer of fiction noted for its readability. In addition to her novels, she produces non-fiction and is best known for her work in women's literature. Much of her writing deals with family life.
• Rita Woods, author of "Remembrance," on July 7 at 7 p.m. Woods is a family doctor and the director of a wellness center. She previously served on the board of the Homer Glen library in Illinois for 10 years. "Remembrance" is her first novel. Woods will appear in conversation with Atlanta’s Joshilyn Jackson, the New York Times bestselling author of "The Almost Sisters," "Never Have I Ever" and many others. This talk is free and open to the public.
• Atlanta Reads' virtual live book club July 21 at 7 p.m. Email events@gwinnettpl.org to join in. A reminder and a link to join will be sent that night.
• Kristin Harmel, author of "The Winemakers Wife" July 21 at 5 p.m. Harmel is also the author of "The Room on Rue Amelie" and a dozen other novels that have been translated into numerous languages and sold all over the world.
• Sameer Pandya and Kiley Reid, with Joshilyn Jackson, July 28 at 7 p.m. Jackson will appear in a live author conversation with Pandya and Reid about their new books, titled "Members Only" and "Such a Fun Age."
• Suzanne Park and Deanna Rayburn, with Joshilyn Jackson, of Atlanta, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Jackson qill appear in a live author conversation with Park and Raybourn to discuss their new books, titled "Loath at First Sight"and "A Murderous Relation." Jackson will moderate the event, which is free and open to the public.
• Young adult authors Kelly Quinlien and Becky Albertali on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. Quindlen and Albertali will appear in conversation with Atlanta’s own Joshilyn Jackson.
Visit www.gwinnettpl.org/authorspeaker/ for all adult programs links or email events@gwinnettpl.org for more information.
