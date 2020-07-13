There will be no fried Oreos, Ferris wheel or speeding rides to enjoy at the Gwinnett County Fair this September, and the reason is all too familiar.
It's the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic's fault.
The Gwinnett County Fairgrounds announced Monday night that its board of directors has decided to cancel this year's county fair because of the ongoing pandemic. Gwinnett has emerged to have the highest total number of cases of any county in Georgia.
There has been a total of 11,691 COVID-19 cases reported in Gwinnett as of Monday afternoon.
"After careful review of the COVID-19 requirements, the board of directors feel it's in the best interest of the community, staff and volunteers to cancel the 2020 Gwinnett County Fair," a statement on the fair's website said. "We look forward to seeing everyone again in September 2021."
This year's county fair had been scheduled for Sept. 17-27.
