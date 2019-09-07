The county fair is less than one week away, and interested attendees can save money by registering for tickets online and coming to the county fairgrounds for free admission on Thursday.
The Gwinnett County Fair’s website is offering tickets at a discounted price. An unlimited ride stamp is $17, and single-day entry tickets range from $3 for children and seniors to $8 for adults. Prices will increase to $10 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. Children under 5 years old get in free with a parent. Guests over 12 years old are classified as adults.
The fair opens Thursday and operates from 5 to 11 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
“Really, we’re hoping for a quiet, safe, dry fair,” event manager Dale Thurman said. “Looks like we’re heading in that direction.”
Guests can purchase unlimited rides or tickets to ride for $1.25 each. It takes three to five tickets per ride. There are more than 50 rides — roughly half meant for children — listed at the Gwinnett County Fair, including bumper cars a free fall, a carousel and Ferris Wheel.
There will also be bicycle stunt shows, livestock shows, lumberjack shows and balloon shows. The Miss Gwinnett Pageant will be at 7 p.m. in the Entertainment Building.
“We’re trying to keep everything clean and safe for people,” Thurman said. “We’re encouraging people to come out on Thursday night.”