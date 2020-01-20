Kwane Moore, now in his late 40s, has been walking in the Gwinnett County Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade since his parents started it.
His parents are Robbie Susan Moore and Eron Moore. Robbie Susan Moore was also one of the co-founders of the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County Inc., which has taken over organizing the parade.
“It’s been great ever since,” Kwane Moore said Monday. “It’s always been a great thing for the county. It has gotten more diverse. It’s also gotten bigger each year.”
Several hundred people attended the 20th annual parade on Monday despite the cold weather. This year’s theme was “The Time is Always Right to do What is Right.”
Marlene Taylor-Crawford, president of the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett County, said the celebration began 20 years ago with a handful of people. Back then, the parade started at the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse and ended where the new courthouse is located on Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
Monday's parade started at the Fallen Heroes Memorial and ended at Moore Middle School, which is named after Robbie Susan Moore. The route – changed about three years ago – is slightly under three miles.
Prior to the start of the parade, Taylor-Crawford spoke to the crowd.
“Dr. King was not complacent regarding injustice, brutality, racism or segregation,” she said. “Instead, he lived his life rooted in faith, and he knew that God called him to fulfill a mission from a dream to reality. Let us not forget that we are all called forward and we have a responsibility to continue the fight against injustice, hatred, bigotry, discrimination and every other evil tearing this world apart.”
She said 20-year-old Lauren Seroyer, this year’s parade grand marshal, did not “let her age disqualify her from knowing “the time is always right to do what is right.”
Seroyer started the Community Assistance and Resource Effort (CARE) Closet program when she was 15 years old (along with her twin brother Steven) as a student at Peachtree Ridge High School. The program has since grown to 15 closets in five states, with several in Gwinnett schools.
“Four years ago now, my twin brother and I had never imagined being in the position we are in today positively impacting so many of the lives around us on a day-to-day basis,” Seroyer said. “And it wasn’t until I had a classmate confide in me that he and his family truly needed help that I realized it was my turn to attempt to make a positive change.”
She related her need to take action to her time as the defensive specialist on the volleyball team. She said the biggest mistake she could make on the court was to watch the ball come over the net and not run to fill a hole, letting the ball drop thinking someone else would cover it.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to doing what’s right and ensuring that everyone mattered, that the dignity of each individual matters so everyone is respected, and that all people are embraced as brothers and sisters,” District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque said prior to the event. “In our parade today, we will walk in the footsteps of some of the bravest people this country has ever produced. They were people who marched in the face of scorn, hatred and threats of violence. Yet, they marched anyway.
“They marched for freedom. They marched for civil rights. They marched to change the world. As we march today, we should be mindful of how far we have come; yet, how far we still have to go. We are blessed to have great diversity in Gwinnett County from the many origins, perspectives and cultures.
"We have forged a vibrantly connected community, but we can’t stop there. It is our duty to remember and emulate those who have set a standard of love, kindness and forgiveness with the determination to make certain that the community of tomorrow is even better than the community of today.”
She encouraged everyone to do so by getting involved in community events such as elections, the 2020 Census and voter registration, as well as community issues regarding transit immobility, infrastructure, economic development, affordable housing, water and environment, food insecurity and homelessness.
“Every day that I walk into my classroom or that I open a textbook I remember that without Mr. King I would not have that opportunity,” Stacey Bernardo, Lawrenceville Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year, said. “So it is important that us youth ensure that we do all that we can to receive our education in the time that we have and use it in a way that will mold our future not only to thank Mr. Martin Luther King Jr., but to ensure that we keep his word alive and not allow history to repeat itself.”
