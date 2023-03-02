Saturday day is a “cheers” to beers for local craft brew lovers.
It’s Georgia Beer Day, which is put on by the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild, to highlight “Georgia’s vibrant craft beer industry” and benefit member breweries.
Saturday day is a “cheers” to beers for local craft brew lovers.
It’s Georgia Beer Day, which is put on by the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild, to highlight “Georgia’s vibrant craft beer industry” and benefit member breweries.
The annual celebration has more than 50 breweries participating this year, including 11 in the Gwinnett County area. At those participating breweries, a limited edition full-color collector’s pint glass will be sold in honor of Georgia Beer Day.
Member breweries and Boelter Glassware are teaming up to donate $1 from the sale of every glass to the guild to help promote and further the common interests of its members and Georgia’s licensed brewing industry.
This year’s glass is designed by artist Baily Crawford and features the theme “Let’s get Peachy.” This year’s colorful design includes iconic Georgia peaches and hops, one of beer’s core ingredients.
In addition to selling the glassware, each participating brewery has the freedom to creatively choose how they celebrate.
For more information on Georgia Beer Day, go to: georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day.html.
To learn more about the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild, go to: georgiacraftbrewersguild.org.
If You Go What: Georgia Beer Day When: Saturday Participating breweries in Gwinnett County (and nearby): Duluth: 6S Brewing Company Johns Creek: Six Bridges Brewing Norcross: Cultivation Brewing Co., Social Fox Brewing Peachtree Corners: Anderby Brewing, Kettlerock Brewing Sugar Hill: Indio Brewing Suwanee: Monkey Wrench Brewing, StillFire Brewing Tucker: Tucker Brewing Company, Pontoon Brewing Company
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money? *The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.