Gwinnett County native Katherine Kise is well aware of the familiar advice that is freely distributed to folks writing their first books – write what you know.
And what Kise – a 2000 graduate of Parkview High School who also holds degrees from the University of Georgia and Georgia State University – knows all too well is the burden young people who have food allergies must bear in their day-to-day lives.
Growing up, Kise dealt with the double weight of asthma and a nut allergy at a time when serious attention wasn’t necessarily paid to the foods that can lead to abnormal immune responses or even death. Unable to get a handle on her condition through time-honored medicinal channels, she adopted a new way of life and found she wanted to share that way with others.
“I was learning the impact of a holistic lifestyle and taking care of your body in ways that are not necessarily educated through our traditional medical system that empowered me to completely heal my body,” said Kise, who by day works for Coca-Cola in Atlanta. “In that, I realized this information is so accessible and people don’t know that and they don’t know how to find it.
“Rather than wait for a solution, I created a solution. I created an integrated health and wellness coaching business and I did corporate programs, one-on-one programs, small groups, women’s groups, communities, neighborhood associations, all sorts of things to try to spread the knowledge I had gathered. I also went back to school and I’m board-certified, so that I had the formal training along with the life training.”
The written result of Kise’s experience is “Katie Can’t Eat Nuts,” a children’s book which was published by Virginia-based KWE Publishing and released in early June. The book (with the subtitle “The Ordinary Extraordinary Life of a Girl with Food Allergies”) is aimed at children with food allergies and seeks to normalize the condition and open familial channels of dialogue on the subject.
Kise, a board-certified health and wellness coach who runs Sprout and Rosebud, a holistic health coaching business in Atlanta, said writing “Katie Can’t Eat Nuts” first represented an exercise in a personal comeback and only later became an actual publishing opportunity.
“I wrote the book two-and-a-half years ago,” said Kise, the daughter of Gale and Steve Kise of Lilburn. “The story came to me as a result of having this passion for helping others and also being a kid who had a nut allergy and realizing this is an area of opportunity to cultivate inclusion and acceptance and education.
“One Saturday I sat down it just sort of flowed and I wrote it. It wasn’t anything I thought would come to fruition. I had felt the story and told the story.
“I built the book through PowerPoint then set it aside, and one thing led to another and I was connected by another coaching friend to a publisher (Kim Eley) and I really liked her approach and I thought, ‘This might actually be something.’”
Creating the title character, a spirited young lady who plays soccer and take ballet, and placing her in a modern context proved to be personally comforting for Kise.
“It was a little bit of a healing for me, too,” she said. “I could write Katie’s story – it’s somewhat about my childhood – it was healing for me to create a world for her that was a little bit more aware of food allergies than when I was growing up. I was a kid in the 80s and 90s and food allergies were not as well- known and not taken nearly as seriously…In Katie’s world, it’s a very supportive, engaging, energizing adventure around food allergies and she’s OK, she’s accepted and it’s all good.”
Kise proclaimed herself pleased with the final product, noting her satisfaction with the storytelling and the accompanying visual elements. “Katie Can’t Eat Nuts” is illustrated by Brazilian artist Alex Ferror, who knew Kise through Georgia State.
“I love it. It’s even better than I had hoped,” said Kise, noting the positive feedback she’s received from the book. “The team who came together to bring Katie to life was an incredible team. They were all very energetic and uplifting and the art and the design the fonts and the branding – everything – was just a really creative, wonderful vision for Katie. And I think that will help.”
Now that she’s written one book, Kise said she’s got two more Katie-centric books planned.
“I actually have books 2 and 3 already in my head,” she said. “One is Katie going into the kitchen, a cookbook for kids to identify recipes they can enjoy. I want kids to be more empowered in the kitchen and be part of that experience as part of their development and to be able to bond with their family.
“And Katie has multiple friends in the book and I’d like for them to go on a field trip to a farm to learn more about where food comes from and why it’s important to ‘eat the rainbow’ and how vegetables can taste good and are magical for your body – things like that. I think those two will be the next ones – a cookbook followed by an adventure book.”
“Katie Can’t Eat Nuts” is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart and other booksellers. For more information, visit www.katherinekise.com
