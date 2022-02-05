When the 2022 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta held its awards event in mid-January, four different groups in Gwinnett County earned national awards.
Local troupes honored included Forefront Arts in Lilburn, North Gwinnett Middle School Drama in Sugar Hill, Momentum Arts in Snellville and Play On Players in Duluth.
The New York-based iTheatrics and the Junior Theatre Group produce the Junior Theatre Festivals and in the last decade has established itself as the world’s authority on musical theatre for young people. Other groups taking part in the Junior Theatre Festival Atlanta came from Alpharetta, Clarkston, Dalton, Johns Creek, Jonesboro, Marietta, Milton, Sandy Springs Snellville and Tucker.
Forefront Arts won a Freddie G award for Excellence in in Ensemble Work, and NGMS Drama won a Freddie G Award for Excellence in Acting, with Jane Allen Duke winning a Freddie G award for Outstanding Performance by an Individual.
Momentum Arts also won a Freddie G award for Excellence in Music, with Cady Walls and Avery Britt earning Freddie G Outstanding Student Direction and Choreography awards. In addition, Cady Walls, Wil Eplett and Aidan Walls of Momentum Art received callbacks for future video shoots for “how-to” choreography videos. Sadie Maguire of Play On Players also made it to the callback.
Students recognized as All-Stars were Celia Middleton and Simran Mohamed (Forefront Arts), Sapna Annambhotla and Ella Waters (NGMS Drama), Wil Eplett and Madeline Wells (Momentum Arts) and Carly Candebat and Kaitlin Whiting (Play On Players).
At the festival, each group performed a 15-minute segment of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators. Forefront Arts performed Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” NGMS Drama presented Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” Play On Players presented Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical Jr.” and Momentum Arts presented Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins.”
