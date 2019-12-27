As the population of breweries in Gwinnett County gets dense, so do residents’ options for New Years Eve festivities.
Local taprooms over the past few years have tried to become New Year’s Eve destinations for locals who want to spend a night out and leave the party planning to the brewers.
This is the third year Slow Pour Brewing in Lawrenceville will host a New Year’s Eve party.
“We want to provide a place for people to get out and enjoy themselves, let us handle the drinks, let a food truck handle the food and they don’t have to worry about cleanup,” Slow Pour Event Coordinator Nate Groves said. “Let us handle the party.”
The theme of Slow Pour’s New Year’s celebration is a Roaring ’20s party, where attendees dress like their best impressions of Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan. Groves estimated more than 450 people packed the taproom and patio for last year’s New Year’s celebration.
Since Slow Pour launched its own New Year’s celebration, other local breweries followed suit. Good Word Brewing in Duluth will start its New Year’s Eve celebration early. The Facebook event lists 11 a.m as the start time. Guests can expect New Years Eve themed cocktails and food from Good Word’s own kitchen. Co-owner Todd DiMatteo said there will be four to six dinner features, including dry-aged ribeyes, wagyu and foie gras.
Since the humble first year of hosting New Year’s Eve parties, DiMatteo said the celebration has taken.
“The party last year was ridiculous,” DiMatteo said. “I got here at (8 p.m.) to eat with the family and it was mayhem in the best way.”
DiMatteo said Good Wood can expect a bump in attendance from the City of Duluth’s Uber promotion. The city will post a code for a $25 voucher on New Year’s Eve.
This New Year’s Eve will be the first for Suwanee’s newly-opened Stillfire Brewing. The brewery will open its taproom and parking lot, covered by a 40-by-80-foot tent, to ticket holders on New Year’s Eve. There will be a D.J., performances by Bon Jovi tribute band Slippery When Wet and rising country artist Megan Fowler and the night concludes with watching the ball drop in Times Square on TV.
Stillfire is launching frequent events to fill its taproom on most weekends. The brewery recently hosted a dueling pianos performance that packed the taproom, co-owner Ange Veugeler said.
“There were so many people we were able to have the garage doors open and the whole patio was packed as well,” she said. “We want it to be a destination and put out fun things so people can taste a wide variety of great beer and have great artists.”
Stillfire also believes a young adult demographic is looking for places to celebrate New Year’s when visiting home for the holidays. Stillfire wants to provide something local for visitors to keep them from driving back to college towns or going to Atlanta.