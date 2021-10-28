When veteran journalist John W. Scafetta began working on his first book, he had two family members in mind – his late grandfather and his young daughter.
While Scafetta’s “Billy the Blue-Stitched Baseball” is a story for children, its anti-bullying and don’t-stop-believing themes will certainly resonate with parents as well.
“I never had it in my mind that I would write a children’s book,” said the New York native, who lives in Peachtree Corners with his wife Sarah and 1-year-old daughter Sienna. “It was spurred on by me brainstorming about why I first fell in love with baseball, thanks to my grandfather, my best friend, who died when I was 10. He’s the one that got me into baseball.
“And I’m big on anti-bullying and treating people the way you want to be treated… and that’s obviously something I want to instill in my daughter.”
A veteran sportswriter who has worked for the Orange County Register, Las Vegas Review-Journal and several other papers, Scafetta, 34, said he hoped “Billy” – which tells the tale of a baseball that left the factory with blue stitches instead of the standard red and finds itself the target of mocking and bullying by other baseballs – would encourage young people to rise above their differences with a Golden Rule ethic and an eye on making their dreams come true.
“I wanted to teach a lesson that about no matter how you look, if you keep a positive attitude and if you treat others with respect, you’ll get respect back and things will come out the way you envision them,” he said. “Really, that’s the crux of the story – it’s trying to being poignant and topical for the things that kids in this age group deal with on a daily basis. And it’s about not giving up on your dreams, despite what other people think.”
Now working in corporate communications for Canon Solutions America, Scafetta assented that even with his many years of writing experience, “Billy” presented some profound challenges during the creative process.
“The book is 32 pages and a shade over 700 words, so being concise is key,” he said. “You have to be concise, and each word has to mean something, especially with a rhyming sequence. It was definitely a hurdle that I wasn’t necessarily anticipating when I put it together.
“The other aspect of it is journalists love to write long – if I could write a 3,000-word feature every time I took an assignment I would. You have to tone down the language for the audience – adults reading to their children or 5-, 6- or 7-year olds who are just learning words. I would say it was a hurdle, but a good challenge to overcome.”
Scafetta pronounced himself pleased with the finished product, adding that once he’d completed the text, the illustrations and formatting were out of his hands and expertise.
“I was pleased,” he said. “From the illustration standpoint, I didn’t fully know what to expect. You only have so much control over that. As far as the story itself, I was pleased with it. Now it’s a matter of getting the word out.”
And unlike many first-time writers, Scafetta has a clear blueprint for his next book, which will be a baseball-centric non-fiction work tentatively titled “The Paper Chase,” a story he termed a “deep dive on the impact of print journalism on the history of baseball.”
Although he grew up in Yankees and Mets country, Scafetta said that he’s a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves, thanks in no small part to the old “Superstation” WTBS, which in the 1980s and 1990s offered viewers around the country a steady diet of Braves baseball, professional wrestling and “The Andy Griffith Show.” And he counted himself among those who are more than pleased the Braves were still alive in the postseason as October moves ahead.
“When we released the book we were concerned with a September release and wondered if that would match up with everybody’s captivation of baseball,” he said. “Of course it does. It’s October and the Braves are having success. It’s been a pleasant surprise and we’re excited. It gives you that feeling of the Bobby Cox Era – winning division championships year after year and making the playoffs and hopefully bringing home a championship.”
“Billy the Blue-Stitched Baseball” is available on all platforms, including Amazon and Barnes and Noble. For more information, visit www.johnwscafetta.com.
