Two arts organizations in Gwinnett County are getting federal COVID-19 relief funds to help them out during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Georgia Council for the Arts has announced.
The Jacqueline Casey Hudgens Center for Art and Learning and the Peach State Opera Company were among the 63 grant recipients announced by state officials Thursday. Collectively, Georgia is distributing $507,900 in one-time "Resiliency Grants" to the more than five dozen organizations spread across 14 congressional districts in the state. The grants are funded by the federal CARES Act.
State officials did not specify how much money each individual organization got through their grants.
“Georgia arts organizations are an economic engine, and a collective of visionary leadership that has brought us together as one community, to heal, remember, confront challenges, and triumphantly celebrate joy," Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Karen Paty said. "They comprise an industry devastated by COVID-19 and worth supporting and fighting for.
“We are grateful for the federal support of this essential industry, and while we wish we were able to support all of the organizations that sought this support, we are delighted to be able to fund a small portion of a resiliency plan for the 63 organizations that we are able to fund.”
There were 171 organizations around Georgia that applied for the grants, with the requests totaling $1.78 million, state officials said.
The organizations that received grants were chosen by Peer Review Panels made up of people who were either professionals who have experience in either the arts discipline or this type of grant, or were residents who have been involved in arts activities and therefore have experience and knowledge in the field.
