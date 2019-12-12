Gwinnett County resident, Jordan Rice, has been named a National Young Arts Finalist for 2020 for her work in the film “Selma” and on the television series “Doom Patrol,” as well has her work with the Youth Ensemble of Atlanta and Aurora Theater.
Rice is among a select group of teens ages 15 to 18 to receive the honor. National Young Arts Finalists represent the top 10% of all applicants nationwide. Finalists will receive cash prizes of up to $10,000 and attend National Young Arts Week in Miami this winter.
During the event, finalists will work intensively with a faculty of professional artists to develop their work. As a finalist, Jordan will also showcase her work in front of a distinguished panel. In addition she will be eligible for a nomination as a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, to which the National Young Arts Foundation is the exclusive pathway.
Previous finalists include actors Viola Davis and Kerry Washington, Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director John Ridley and Tony Award-winner Billy Porter.
Young Arts describes their designation of ‘Finalist’ as work that demonstrates exceptional technique; a strong, sophisticated, nuanced, and clear artistic point of view; and a depth of thinking/performance that far exceeds the level of peers at this career stage.
Rice is highly active in the arts community throughout metro Atlanta including Dana Rice Music’s FAME Studio in Buford, Youth Ensemble of Atlanta, Aurora Theater, and Alliance Theater Teen Ensemble.