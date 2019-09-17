As Nora Colbaugh, 10, stood on the opposite side of a fence from a donkey named Ellie Mae and stroked the animal's hair Monday night, she turned to her mother, Marti, and remarked that something about the 9-year-old donkey seemed familiar.
It wasn't that Nora had ever spent much time around a donkey before. It was just that the donkey's fluffy hair and docile demeanor reminded her another four-legged animal that she was more familiar with.
"(She's) like a giant dog," the youth told her mother.
Once again the University of Georgia's Gwinnett Extension Service 4-H program is providing its "Farm Friends" petting zoo at the Gwinnett County Fair this week.
Tucked away in a little red barn located next to a giant Mayfield Dairy Cow statue amid a sea of carnival rides, games and food booths, the small zoo gives fair attendees a chance to see 28 animals that they can pet and marvel at.
There are baby chicks, puppies, goats, Ellie Mae the donkey, a pair of sheep, a few rabbits and a calf.
"It's amazing to see the kids get excited just to see animals that maybe they haven't (seen before and) to get to touch the animals," Gwinnett 4-H County Extension Agent Pam Bloch said.
The 4-H "Farm Friends" petting zoo has been a tradition at the county fair for more than 25 years. It started after 4-H officials decided it would be a better fundraiser for the program than the funnel cake sales they had been doing, according to Bloch.
"It was changed to 'Why don't we try to have a petting zoo' and so over time it's gone from being just a petting zoo to actually an educational farm animal exhibit," she said.
"Not only do kids get to come in and see animals that they might not see in everyday life in Gwinnett County — since we're so urbanized — but they also get to learn a lot of information about the animals and the animals that they live with on the farm."
For parents and children, the petting zoo is an opportunity to see animals they may not see every day and to learn about them. Signs are posted by each animal to offer basic information, including what the mother, father and baby are called.
That was part of why Marti Colbaugh brought her daughters, Nora and Marissa, 7, to the petting zoo barn as they attended the fair Monday. Although it had been a couple of years since the family attended the fair, the petting zoo has been a regular stop whenever they do attend.
"We always make it a point (to visit the barn) because we don't live on a farm so it's nice to come see the animals," the mother said.
The daughters said they enjoyed just seeing the animals.
"I love petting zoos," Nora said.
She later explained that her love for petting zoos stems from an interest in being around animals.
"I like hanging out with the animals, like the bunnies, and (learning) how to help take care of them," Nora said.
As Marissa practiced milking a cow on a mock-up the 4-H had in the barn, she said she felt like she should live a farm. She then corrected herself and said she wants to live on a farm after visiting the petting zoo.
"Because it's fun," Marissa said as she explained why she wants to live on a farm.
Snellville resident Megan Schwarz said she had been looking forward to bringing her daughter Kate, 4, to the petting zoo.
Kate has visited the fair before, when she was 2. Her parents wanted to wait, however, until she was old enough to engage with the animals and enjoy seeing them before they brought her to the petting zoo for the first time.
That first time was Monday.
"She loves animals so I wanted her to see animals that she doesn't see every day," Schwarz said. "She has a stuffed bunny and she loves little chicks and stuff so we thought it would be fun."
The Farm Friends Petting Zoo is open during the same hours as the fair, which wraps up Sunday at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, which are located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
The fair opens at 5 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Exhibit areas close at 10 p.m. on weekdays, 11 p.m. on Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday, although the carnival area stays open an extra hour on each day.