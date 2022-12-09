The mere title "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" announces that this stop-motion animated movie reflects the keen eye and visual style of the directing auteur, with a healthy dose of revisionism and reimagining baked into that. Yet despite its beauty, several of those narrative touches don't fully work, leaving behind a movie that's aesthetically lovely but narratively uneven.

Seeking deeper emotional resonance and adopting a darker maybe-not-for-kids tone, this "Pinocchio" opens with a prologue about Geppetto (voiced by "The Strain's" David Bradley) having lost his young son, leaving him not merely lonely but grief-stricken. His story is still narrated by an anthropomorphic cricket (Ewan McGregor), although here, the bug is a traveling novelist before being tapped as the wooden boy's conscience.