A promotion that launched today is making it more convenient for families to take day and evening trips to Great Wolf Lodge.
Great Wolf Lodge announced a half-day pass program at the resort’s indoor waterpark in LaGrange. The launch of this program coincides with the “half moon,” when 50% of the moon’s surface is illuminated. Starting today, Great Wolf Lodge will sell half day passes for half off when using the code “HALFMOON.”
Guests can purchase half day passes starting at $20 per person, which is half-off the regular starting price of $40 per person.
“With the addition of half day passes, families can now squeeze in an evening of fun at our waterpark and create lasting memories without impacting school and extracurricular schedules,” Murray Hennessy, chief executive officer for Great Wolf Resorts, said. “While an overnight stay will always offer the most immersive and rounded Great Wolf Lodge experience, we understand that families are increasingly busy, but are still craving opportunities to spend more time together.”
Guests can access the waterpark from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on the day their half day pass is valid. The quantity of passes is based on the projected number of occupied rooms at the resort for that night to ensure capacity for the waterpark is actively managed.
Overnight room bookings will also be offered at half-price using the code “HALFMOON". This promotion is valid for Monday through Wednesday for stays between Oct. 21 and Dec. 19.
To check availability and purchase waterpark half day passes, guests can visit greatwolf.com. Half day and full day passes must be purchased online and cannot be purchased at the resort. Waterpark half day passes must be purchased at least one day in advance of a visit. Passes are not required for toddlers younger than 2 years old when accompanied by an adult pass holder.
Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., claims to be North America’s largest family of indoor waterpark resorts, and through its subsidiaries and affiliates, owns and operates family resorts under the Great Wolf Lodge brand.