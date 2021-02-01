You may not know this piece of trivia, but Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog, see his shadow 84 percent of the time.
That's not great news to the masses, since it means six more weeks of winter. But for those looking to beat the cold weather it means good news this year, at least as far as Great Wolf Lodge is concerned.
Great Wolf Lodge Georgia — located at 150 Tom Hall Parkway in LaGrange — is offering a special in honor of Groundhog Day.
The indoor water park — which keeps the temperature set at 84 degrees — is offering special room rates starting at $84 per night (plus taxes and fees) for those who book their visits on Groundhog Day.
The rate is valid for Sunday - Thursday stays from Feb. 2 - May 20, 2021, and blackout dates including Spring Break periods may apply. Included with the room is unlimited access to the expansive indoor water park, as well as a host of other family-friendly events and activities around the lodge.
"Great Wolf Lodge is committed to keeping families safe as they play together at our resorts," the resort said in a press release. "In consultation with medical experts, sanitizations specialists and industrial engineers, Great Wolf Lodge developed the Paw Pledge Program, a company-wide initiative that focuses on disinfection and sanitization, social distancing, personal protection, and minimizing surface interactions in all guest areas across the resort."
