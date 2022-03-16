Spring break is quickly approaching, and for those wanting a sure thing weather-wise Great Wolf Lodge has the celebration for you.
Guaranteeing 84-degree temperatures in its indoor water park, Great Wolf Lodge LaGrange is holding a Spring Breakout celebration running now through May 1.
During that time, Great Wolf Lodge will offer spring-themed activities and crafts along with "flowery" new games and a "spring inspired" dance party.
“After a long, gray winter, we know families this time of year are looking for an excuse to get out of their routine and escape the chilly weather,” said Brooke Patterson, SVP of Brand Experiences at Great Wolf Resorts. “Our resorts, and our comfy 84-degree indoor water park, provide the perfect atmosphere for families to relax, reconnect and enjoy family togetherness, and during our Spring Breakout celebration we ramped up the family fun with new and exciting seasonal activities.”
Some of the Spring Breakout activities that will be in bloom at North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts include:
• “Tree to Be” Yoga Tails: Families stretch, flex and breathe in fun exercises designed to stimulate energy, imagination and self-expression.
• Spring-Themed Crafts: Kids can let their imagination run wild with activities such as hand-made flowers, beaded butterflies and dragonflies, butterfly and flower Rings, make your wwn Moochi hand puppets, coloring sheets and more.
• Spring Jamboree, Dance Party and Storytime: Guests will gather in the lobby for Spring Jamboree, with a sing-along to the Sunshine Celebration theme song. To awaken spring, guests launch into dancing the Spring Dance, chanting the Spring Breakout motto, and showcasing the Spring Cheer of their newly created arts and crafts.
That flows into a lobby dance party and Great Wolf’s nightly storytime tale: Isn’t Nature Great.
• Seasonal Games: Families can enjoy some family fun competition playing numerous spring-themed games like Grasshopper Ring Toss, Beehive Bag Toss, Flower Tower Toss, Pin the Frog on the Lily Pad, Jelly Bean Guessing Game and more.
• Character Photo Ops: Families can marvel in the budding spring decor moments throughout the resort, while spotting Great Wolf’s lovable characters roaming the resort and capturing memories and photo ops with props, selfie stations and springtime backdrops.
During the Spring Breakout, Great Wolf Lodge is again supporting Autism Speaks during World Autism Month to help fuel their mission to spread awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with autism.
To show its support of the autistic community, Great Wolf Lodge will offer a special blue version of the brand’s signature wolf ears, available for a minimum $5 donation to Autism Speaks.
The limited edition collection of blue wolf ears will be available for purchase at the company’s 18 U.S.-based resorts from March 15 through April 30 (or until quantities sell out), with all proceeds going to Autism Speaks.
For more information on Great Wolf Resorts and its brands of indoor water park resorts, visit greatwolf.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.