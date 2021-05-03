With vaccine eligibility opening up to all Americans, Great Wolf Lodge is looking to hire 2,000 new employees for its 16 resorts in the U.S., including the resort in LaGrange.
The family-friendly indoor water park resort will host in-person job fairs at Great Wolf Lodge locations nationwide on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with 110 positions being available at Great Wolf Lodge Georgia, which is located at 150 Tom Hall Parkway in LaGrange.
Great Wolf Lodge officials said the health and safety protocols that are part of the resort’s comprehensive Paw Pledge program will be fully enforced at all hiring events.
"Health and safety are always a top priority at Great Wolf Lodge and each location will adhere to the brand’s Paw Pledge protocols throughout the job fair – including mandatory mask use, physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations and hospital grade disinfectants," the company said in a statement.
Great Wolf Lodge will be hiring for all positions, with lifeguard, housekeeping and food and beverage roles being the greatest need. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled by texting the phrase “GREATWOLFEVENT” to 25000.
Additionally, a small number of walk-up appointments will be accommodated at each location.
“We recognize the pandemic has created a number of employment challenges nationwide. We’re pleased to expand our hiring efforts and offer some exciting career opportunities as more families look for the type of fun, safe getaway Great Wolf Lodge provides,” said Bryan Robinson, Chief People Officer for Great Wolf Resorts. “You’re part of the Pack when you work for Great Wolf Lodge, and we take care of our Pack, and each other, by providing a safe and enriching work environment, competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and some fun perks only we can offer.”
In addition to insider access to the pools and slides, Pack Member perks and benefits include competitive medical packages, vacation, and parental leave.
For more information on the benefits of working at Great Wolf Resorts, visit https://jobs.greatwolf.com/benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.