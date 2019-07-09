Going to camp is a rite of passage for many kids. And so is visiting their favorite water park.
With that in mind, Great Wolf Lodge is celebrating this summer with a Camp-In theme, complete with pool parties, campfire singalongs and tents right in the living area of some rooms.
And there’s more, including s’mores. The classic campfire treat will be featured with a variety of options along with barbecue dishes to complete the camping theme. And all of that is included in the regular price at each of Great Wolf Lodge’s 16 properties, including the one in LaGrange.
“The summer camp (parents might) remember was never like the one we have planned. Ours is packed with fun for all ages, in the weatherproof world of our resorts where it’s always warm and sunny,” said Brooke Patterson, vice president of attractions for Great Wolf Resorts. “Great Wolf Lodge Summer Camp-In invites families to relive the heartwarming memories of time spent together at summer camp.”
The promotion started Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day weekend. The idea, Great Wolf Lodge officials said, is to promote family fun and camping-like activities at the water park and its surrounding areas.
You can even get the camp feeling in select rooms, which feature pennant bunting and in-room tents and campfire lanterns.
There’s a special summer camp story time, conga lines by the pool and dance parties in addition to these fun activities:
♦ Character breakfasts: A bugle heralds the arrival of Wiley the Wolf, Oliver Raccoon, Sammy the Squirrel and other characters as guests are treated to a morning breakfast buffet with some flag-raising fun, tasty food and festivities.
♦ Pool party: If the sun’s out, the party goes outside. Looking rainy, overcast or a little cool, the party comes inside. Either way, guests can jump in and have a great time with games, DJ music and refreshments all poolside. Activities include the limbo, rubber duck races, corn hole toss and a conga dance to cap it all off.
♦ Trailblazer challenge: Campers up for a challenge can sign up for select activities and earn a badge for every game they complete. Win bragging rights by participating in different arts and crafts projects and games. When campers collect 10 badges, they earn the ultimate honor – the title of trailblazer.
♦ Barbecue: No summer camp should be without barbecue and all of the fixings, so Great Wolf Lodge has added it to the menu for the summer.
♦ S’mores: Make sure you leave room for dessert. The s’mores bar is featured during the Summer Camp-In celebration, served up by — wait for it — s’moreliers.
♦ Summer Camp-In Jamboree: At the end of the day there’s singing, face painting, s’mores, silly story-swapping, character shows and the time-honored Great Wolf Lodge tradition, story time.
The lodges themselves will be decked out for summer camp, from a “Welcome Campers!” banner at the porte-cochère to pennants hanging from lobby ceilings. The resort staff will don camp counselor gear.
“We’re a getaway that won’t be ruined by rain or inclement weather, making us the perfect location for families to come together and get their summer fun on,” Patterson said. “We’re pulling out all the stops to recapture the joy of summer camp for families. Everyone’s grandest vacation memories belong in summer and our Summer Camp-In will make memories kids will talk about with their friends when it’s time to head back to school — and long beyond that.”
For more information on Great Wolf Resorts, visit greatwolf.com.