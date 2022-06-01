Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Great Wolf Resorts, North America’s largest consortium of indoor waterpark resorts, is introducing a new family-friendly poolside event this summer that promises to be both entertaining and enriching.
In an effort to create new family-focused amenities for Great Wolf Lodge, which has a Georgia outpost in LaGrange, participants in the lodge’s “Pack of Parents” program will have the opportunity to learn from noted experts in design, fashion, entertainment, wellbeing and culinary arts, as well as get their poolside dance on as part of the “Pack of Parents” initiative.
Several celebrities have created new family-friendly activities for the summer. HGTV star and celebrated interior designer Nate Berkus is helping the lodge better define its outdoor living offerings, and celebrity fashion designer Whitney Port has created a limited-edition wolf ear headband, with proceeds going to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Also on tap is a poolside party showcasing the moves of husband-and-wife dancing duo Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker, whom many know from their “So You Think You Can Dance” days.
The Splash & Dance Pool Party with “tWitch” (who for years served as the resident DJ for the “Ellen” show) is the first new experience to debut as part of the “Pack of Parents” offerings.
“Spending time at the pool is a beloved summertime activity for families and we are thrilled to partner with tWitch and Allison to further enhance our poolside entertainment offerings with this new Splash & Dance Pool Party concept,” said Brooke Patterson, senior vice president of brand experiences for Great Wolf Lodge in a news release.
“We asked tWitch and Allison to reflect on what music, games and activities they enjoy while out at the pool with their own family and the result is a pool party for Great Wolf Lodge that truly embodies the warmth, energy and lightheartedness that endures tWitch and Allison to so many families.”
According to the release, the 90-minute pool party begins with a dance break, followed by a water-based game of Freeze Dance and a special family version of Simon Says. There are other poolside games, including ring toss, and the party closes with a final dance break, featuring a Tik-Tok-friendly dance choregraphed by tWitch and Allison.
The Splash & Dance Pool Party is just one of the components of the lodge’s annual Summer Camp-In season, which runs to Labor Day.
