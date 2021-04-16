As attendees entered Infinite Energy Arena Thursday night, many asked for directions to their seats. As one group tried to figure out which portal to enter, an usher pointed to the left only to change her mind and gesture in the opposite direction.
"Sorry," she laughed. "It's been a year."
Actually, it's been more than 13 months since the Gwinnett facility last hosted a traditional event. But visitors were back in the arena Thursday for the first night of Disney on Ice as the arena — much like the rest of the world — works to get back to some semblance of normalcy after being shuttered by the pandemic.
"A lot of training went into our front of house staff before the event, and there's no doubt it paid off," said Stan Hall, Chief Operating Officer for the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau, which oversees the arena. "It was a great, great first step back."
The crowd enjoyed the live entertainment, which featured an array of Disney favorites. And while the show was a nice return to normal, the protocols followed to enjoy it were far different from the last time large crowds gathered at the arena in March of 2020.
Face masks were required. Social distancing was encouraged and visitors were placed in pods in the various sections — leaving plenty of room between groups of attendees.
According to arena officials, high-touch surfaces, including restrooms and other common areas, were disinfected regularly and sanitizing dispensers were located throughout the facility. Reminders to wear a face mask and practice social distancing were prominent.
There was no official announcement for attendance, but Disney on Ice is capping ticket sales at 25 percent of the arena's 13,000 capacity.
That decision stood out to Dakensmen and Danisha Gaskin of Alpharetta, who brought their 3-year-old twins to the show. The couple said they enjoyed the entertainment and the protocols made them feel comfortable in the arena.
"It's not as crowded as I expected it to be," Danisha Gaskin said. "It's been a while since we've been out, (but) the pods made me feel safe."
"It's better than being cooped up in the house, frustrated with each other. It's good to get out and see other people."
"Definitely," her husband agreed, with a laugh.
Hall said he arrived early to watch the crowd flow in. He said he was pleased with how well the guests followed the mask mandate. And ushers also held signs featuring a happy face wearing a mask that read "Mask please" that allowed for gentle reminders.
While Hall said he thought the evening was a professional success, he said there was also a very personal nature to it. Many of the people who work the front of the house have been with the arena for years — some working two or three nights a week — and the pandemic kept them apart.
"I saw people I hadn't seen since last year — and they were ecstatic to be here," Hall said. "There was so much emotion on their faces. It was so great to see them back and moving forward."
Disney on Ice continues Friday night and will perform at the Infinite Energy Arena through April 25. As the arena's schedule slowly begins returning to normal in the coming months. Hall knows the crowds will increase. But he said the preparation made for Thursday night will pay off as they do.
"There is a desire to get back to live events," he said.
