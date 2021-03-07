It's official -- Taylor Swift, BTS and Billie Eilish are among those who will be performing at the 2021 Grammys.
The Recording Academy said Sunday that the artists will be "coming together, while still safely apart" for the awards show March 14. The ceremony, which celebrates the best in music, was postponed from January 31 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The full list of performers also includes:
- Bad Bunny
- Black Pumas
- Cardi B
- Brandi Carlile
- DaBaby
- Doja Cat
- Mickey Guyton
- Haim
- Brittany Howard
- Miranda Lambert
- Lil Baby
- Dua Lipa
- Chris Martin
- John Mayer
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Maren Morris
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- Harry Styles
The only top nominated artist missing from the ranks is Beyoncé, who has nine nominations this year.
"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah is scheduled to host the event.
