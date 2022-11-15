Grammy nominations 2023: See the list of nominees

Bad Bunny, here performing in September, is one of the 2023 Grammys nominees.

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards were revealed on Tuesday.

Beyoncé led among nominees with nine nods for her album "Renaissance." Kendrick Lamar scored eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile each got seven.