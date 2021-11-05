'Grace and Frankie' staging '9 to 5' reunion with Dolly Parton guest role By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The producers of Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" are not going to let our dreams shatter: Dolly Parton will be joining her "9 to 5" co-stars in the upcoming final season of the show. From Twentieth Century Fox Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The producers of Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" are not going to let our dreams shatter: Dolly Parton will be joining her "9 to 5" co-stars in the upcoming final season of the show.The streamer announced the guest spot on Friday, tweeting, "It's finally happening: Dolly Parton will appear in the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie!!!"No details on her role have been made available.Parton and "Grace and Frankie" stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin famously starred in 1980's "9 to 5" together. The first four episodes of the final season of "Grace and Frankie" are available to stream now. The rest of the season will be released at a later date.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Dolly Parton Show Broadcasting Events Lily Tomlin Jane Fonda Guest Streamer Producer Shatter More Entertainment Entertainment The ‘1883’ Poster Teases a Tough Journey in the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel (PHOTO) Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 53 min ago 0 Entertainment 'Grace and Frankie' staging '9 to 5' reunion with Dolly Parton guest role By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment TV OT: Is TLC the weirdest network on TV? Plus, revisiting the fall's 'Big Leap' into less-'Ordinary' series By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment ‘Cold Justice,’ ‘City Confidential’ & More Crime Shows to Watch Now TV Insider Staff, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines The ‘1883’ Poster Teases a Tough Journey in the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel (PHOTO) 'Grace and Frankie' staging '9 to 5' reunion with Dolly Parton guest role +2 5 takeaways from Day 5 of COP26: Kids in the streets, carbon capture cost, caution on net-zero pledges ‘Cold Justice,’ ‘City Confidential’ & More Crime Shows to Watch Now {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest Scuba divers thought it was just a log in a lake. Turns out they discovered a 1,200-year-old canoe 5 takeaways from Day 5 of COP26: Kids in the streets, carbon capture cost, caution on net-zero pledges Woman battling cancer survives a bear attack in her Lake Tahoe cabin A 14-year-old left home to go to a local deli 20 days ago. She hasn't been seen since The racial breakdown of the jury for the trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killing recalls an ugly history in America » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLawrenceville police ID suspect in shooting of 16-year-old Central Gwinnett High School student; victim remains on life supportFour Gwinnett schools moving up in latest Georgia High School Association reclassificationGwinnett County Public Schools cancels classes for Friday to celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series victoryGwinnett commissioners reject decriminalization of small marijuana possession — then postpone a final decision16-year-old Central Gwinnett student shot in the head while waiting for school bus has died, police sayMarket by Macy's opens new location in SnellvilleAtlanta Braves to host World Series championship parade Friday followed by celebration concertCITY COUNCIL ELECTION UPDATES: One of Peachtree Corners' first City Council members, Jeanne Aulbach, has lost re-election bid to Joe SawyerGwinnett County Public Schools police arrest students in five recent threats against schools; additional cases remain under investigationDanica McKellar Leaving Hallmark to Join GAC Family CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this Halloween weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 29-31Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 31, 2021IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Oct. 25-31ON THE MARKET: This Suwanee area home features a wine cellar, golf course viewsPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 1GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Nov. 5-7PHOTOS: Lawrenceville Boo Fest Treat Trail and MoviePHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 1 CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools cancels classes for Friday to celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series victory (6)House expected to hold Build Back Better and infrastructure votes Friday (5)McConnell endorses Herschel Walker's Senate bid in sign of growing GOP establishment support (2)Gov. Brian Kemp uses trip to Texas border to call for action on illegal immigration (2)Medical examiner: Preliminary results indicate Gwinnett police recruit died from hypertensive heart disease (2)Fact-checking Biden's CNN town hall in Baltimore (1)Two mixed-use developments planned near downtown Sugar Hill (1)Georgia businesses pushing back on Biden's tax compliance agenda (1)THOMAS: The Pandora papers (1)'Rust' armorer 'mishandled' guns on previous film with Nicolas Cage, crew members say (1) Featured Businesses City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 678-226-6222 Website Events City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 770-448-2122 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Which character from the 80's TV show, The Golden Girls, best matches your personality? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Blanche Dorothy Sophia Rose Dreyfus (the neighbor's dog) I'm not sure. I've never watched the show. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.